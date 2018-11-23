Investigators inspect plane that ran over, killed Armenia national on Moscow airport runway

Law enforcement agencies report that investigators have inspected the Boeing 737 passenger plane which had run over an Armenian citizen on the runway of Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, and as a result, the man had died, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

“The plane had arrived in Moscow from Athens at night, and the investigators had inspected it,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

He added that the pilots of this aircraft will be questioned within the framework of the criminal case into this incident.

The said Boeing 737, which was en route from Moscow to Athens, had run over a 25-year-old Armenian citizen, before taking off on Tuesday evening.

The source said that Armenian citizen Albert Yepremyan, who was deported from Spain, was on his way back to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan via Moscow. Police had accompanied the man until the bus that was to take him to the plane heading for Yerevan. Yepremyan, however, had fled from the law enforcement officers and run on a runway where, however, he was run over by the Boeing 737 that was en route to Athens.