News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 23
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Armenia President receives head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission
Armenia President receives head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Friday received Ambassador Urszula Gacek, head of the election observation mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR).

First, the head of the observation mission thanked the President for the invitation to observe the forthcoming snap parliamentary election in the country.

Subsequently, Gacek presented the activities of the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission, and added that observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will later join their observation mission in Armenia.

The interlocutors considered the upcoming early parliamentary election to be extremely important for achieving further progress in the country.

Eleven political forces will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting in Armenia on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Human Rights Defender creates task force to observe general election
The Human Rights Defender’s Office said in a press release that the task force will carry out the monitoring during the period of preparations for the polls and Election Day...
 Armenia survey: My Step alliance will garner 68.3% of votes
A total of 97.1% of the citizens are aware that a snap parliamentary election will be conducted in the country…
 Bright Armenia leader: RPA cannot compete with us
“There are serious doubts that the RPA is able to overcome the necessary barrier…
 “We” Alliance representatives meet with EU envoy to Armenia
And the European Union member states’ ambassadors who are accredited in the country…
 Armenian Police Chief: Conditions for all forces will be the same during elections
This is not to say that Armen Ashotyan is an unacceptable figure for the society...
 RPA reveals its logo, motto for upcoming snap elections
“Choose the RPA, if you are concerned about the security of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news