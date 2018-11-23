Armenia President receives head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Friday received Ambassador Urszula Gacek, head of the election observation mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR).

First, the head of the observation mission thanked the President for the invitation to observe the forthcoming snap parliamentary election in the country.

Subsequently, Gacek presented the activities of the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission, and added that observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will later join their observation mission in Armenia.

The interlocutors considered the upcoming early parliamentary election to be extremely important for achieving further progress in the country.

Eleven political forces will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting in Armenia on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.