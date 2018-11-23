Human Rights Defender creates task force to observe general election

Turkish prosecution submits Russian ambassador case to court

Armenia’s foreign trade turnover grows by 20.7% in January-October

US has no plans to participate in Astana talks on Syria

Acting Minister: Low level of Armenia-Iran trade turnover is due to sanctions

Montreal City Council passes motion urging Quebec to adopt Genocide Education

Acting Minister: New sanctions on Russia carry no risks for Armenia

Dollar gains value after few days’ drop in Armenia

Armenia survey: My Step alliance will garner 68.3% of votes

Bright Armenia leader: RPA cannot compete with us

Acting Minister: Armenia to continue supporting development of IT

“We” Alliance representatives meet with EU envoy to Armenia

Russia, Armenia sign deal on joint investigation of aviation accidents

Armenia’s Pashinyan: I don’t consider that rages have flared up with Belarus

Derby City Council recognizes Armenian Genocide

Armenia acting PM: The one accountable for resolving problems is not only the government

Russia's Federation Council approves creation of Iran-Eurasian Union free trade zone

At least 26 soldiers killed, over 50 injured at Afghan mosque blast

EU ambassador: I have impression that Armenian people are freer now

Turkish FM: Saudi Crown Prince asks to meet Erdogan in Argentina

Co-founder of National Instruments James Truchard to get Armenia’s Global IT Award

Armenia President receives head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission

Investigators inspect plane that ran over, killed Armenia national on Moscow airport runway

Official: 450 families repatriated to Armenia during seven months

Armenia diaspora ministry failed to some extent

Ucom and “Teach for Armenia” educational foundation sign memo

Anonymous benefactor donates $2.5mn to All-Armenian Fund Telethon 2018

Zarif admits Tehran may change stance on nuclear deal if Iranian people wish

2 teens steal small plane in Utah

Pashinyan makes donations from PM’s fund, personal funds to All-Armenian Fund

Will Armenia eliminate Diaspora Ministry?

Acting PM attends Armenia economic development forum

Saudi crown prince goes on foreign tour for first time since Khashoggi murder

Moldova President to attend EAEU leaders’ summit

Newspaper: Armenia acting Culture Minister to bid farewell to her position

Over $11,106,000 raised during All-Armenian Fund Telethon 2018

Serj Tankian: It is time for everyone to give their all to homeland Armenia

Karabakh: Level of tension at border with Azerbaijan has dropped

Armenian Diocese of Tehran: Pashinyan’s statement about possible closure of Armenia-Iran border is incorrect

UK MPs shown yellow card by Commons Speaker after playing football in the chamber

Trump hints could make first visit to Afghanistan

France imposes sanctions over Khashoggi killing

Militants kill around 100 Nigerian soldiers in attack on army base

President Sarkissian donates half of his annual salary to Hayastan All Armenian Fund

Trump renews threat to close Mexico border over migrants

Pashinyan participates in event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Armenia’s national currency introduction

Leaning tower of Pisa's slant is reduced by 1.57 inches

National Security Service donates over 10 million AMD to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

Two alleged members of Armenian mafia arrested in Germany

Stratfor: US hopes to exploit tensions by driving wedge between Armenia and Russia

Iraq refuses to comply with US sanctions on Iran

Armenian Police Chief: Conditions for all forces will be the same during elections

RPA reveals its logo, motto for upcoming snap elections

Acting PM signs documents to grant citizenship to Jirair Sefilian

CIS observers meet with head of Central Election Commission of Armenia

Artsakh parliament announces its participation in All-Armenian Fund telethon

Armenia concludes successfully its 2nd WTO Trade Policy Review

Armenia Police chief on 3rd President’s nephew: He will be found sooner or later

ECHR obliges Armenia to pay 900 euros in Khosrov Avagyan case

Dollar “descent” not stopping in Armenia

Osipyan on Russia not extraditing Armenia ex-defense minister, Investigative Committee official: It’s coincidence

UK, EU agree Brexit draft declaration

Azerbaijani president meets his Turkmenistan counterpart

Armenia’s Orinats Yerkir Party announces election campaign slogan

7 killed in attack on French drilling company in Nigeria

Denmark suspends arms exports to Saudi Arabia amid Khashoggi murder

Osipyan: Armenia citizens’ trust toward police has increased

Huge explosions occurred as 11 London buses catch fire

Xiaomi ready to launch e-reader as Amazon Kindle

Russia ready to welcome possible meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

Armenia acting PM: We will be very zealous on environmental issues

Armenia sees increase in road accident deaths

Armenia to get more than €23mn grant from KfW Bank

No Armenian nationals affected by California wildfires

Armenia MFA: Recalling, appointment of ambassadors is regular, continuous process

RPA member: 2019 state budget is a regressive one

All-Armenian Fund 21st annual telethon to kick off Thursday

Armenia appoints new representative to CSTO

Armenian parliament agrees to move president’s residence to Baghramyan 26

Armenia draft 2019 State Budget is adopted

US Army to set up observation posts along Turkey-Syria border

Armenia attorney general’s office rejects petition to release arrested magnate on personal pledge

Yerevan road accident, 1 dead

Karabakh President meets with Armenian Assembly of America representatives

Newspaper: “Noose” getting tighter around Armenia ex-ruling party MP

Armenia marks Bank Worker’s Day

Armenian Museum of America exhibits new gallery

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister says prince not aware

Erdogan blames 'Hungarian Jew Soros' for 2013 protests

Acting FM meets with Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio

Workers, including brigadier from Armenia, die at construction sites in Moscow

Nikol Pashinyan announced rally on November 24

Turkey sentences 74 to life in prison in post-coup case

Yerevan mayor receives OSCE / ODIHR observation mission

MFA: Iran denies plans for pulling out of JCPOA

Switalski: International community supports holding of Armenia's elections in best quality

Interpol Secretary General: Neutrality - key to organization

Trump: Oil prices getting lower. Great!