EU ambassador: I have impression that Armenian people are freer now

YEREVAN. – Armenia managed to achieve the highest indicator in terms of securing freedom of speech and assembly, head of the EU mission to Armenia Piotr Switalski said.
The diplomat is hopeful that during the campaign the authorities will manage to minimize hatred as it is killing democracy and is negatively affecting the political culture. The EU hopes that after the early vote Armenia will manage to achieve the highest standards of democracy.
Asked about his impression of the level of democracy in Armenia, Switalski said he has an impression that people in Armenia seem freer now. In this context, the EU envoy stressed importance of media and civil society for the development of democracy. He believes that Armenia needs new legislation and atmosphere for the functioning of the media, and the EU is ready to provide its assistance for the new environment that will enable media to work freely.