News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 23
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Armenia survey: My Step alliance will garner 68.3% of votes
Armenia survey: My Step alliance will garner 68.3% of votes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A total of 97.1% of the citizens are aware that a snap parliamentary election will be conducted in Armenia, and of which 71.4% know the Election Day.

Director Aram Navasardyan of MPG LLC, a full member from Armenia of Gallup International Association, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Friday.

He informed that 1,111 respondents had taken part in their respective survey, and that the margin of error was 3%.

To the question, “Which party, or alliance of parties are you going to vote for?” the respondents had noted as follows:

My Step alliance: 68.3%, Prosperous Armenia Party: 6.7%, Republican Party of Armenia: 1.5%, Bright Armenia Party: 1.2%, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party: 1%, Sasna Tsrer Party: 0.9%, Christian-Democratic Revival Party: 0.3%, “We” (Menk) Alliance: 0.3%, “Citizen’s Decision” Social-Democrats Party: 0.2%, Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law) Party: 0.1%, and National Progress Party: 0%

As per Navasardyan, the respondents also noted the key problem facing Armenia. 

Accordingly, for 45.2% of them it is unemployment, for 29․65—the economic situation, for 23.9%—the low wages and pensions, for 23.4%—the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, for 16.8%—corruption, for 13.3%—the bad state of health care, for 11.4%—emigration, for 8.7%—problems in the education system, for 8%—the foreign policy issues, for 7.3%—inflation, for 6.5%—the high utility fees, and for 4.3%—the high taxes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Human Rights Defender creates task force to observe general election
The Human Rights Defender’s Office said in a press release that the task force will carry out the monitoring during the period of preparations for the polls and Election Day...
 Bright Armenia leader: RPA cannot compete with us
“There are serious doubts that the RPA is able to overcome the necessary barrier…
 “We” Alliance representatives meet with EU envoy to Armenia
And the European Union member states’ ambassadors who are accredited in the country…
 Armenia President receives head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission
They discussed the forthcoming snap parliamentary vote in the country…
 Armenian Police Chief: Conditions for all forces will be the same during elections
This is not to say that Armen Ashotyan is an unacceptable figure for the society...
 RPA reveals its logo, motto for upcoming snap elections
“Choose the RPA, if you are concerned about the security of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news