Armenia survey: My Step alliance will garner 68.3% of votes

YEREVAN. – A total of 97.1% of the citizens are aware that a snap parliamentary election will be conducted in Armenia, and of which 71.4% know the Election Day.

Director Aram Navasardyan of MPG LLC, a full member from Armenia of Gallup International Association, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Friday.

He informed that 1,111 respondents had taken part in their respective survey, and that the margin of error was 3%.

To the question, “Which party, or alliance of parties are you going to vote for?” the respondents had noted as follows:

My Step alliance: 68.3%, Prosperous Armenia Party: 6.7%, Republican Party of Armenia: 1.5%, Bright Armenia Party: 1.2%, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party: 1%, Sasna Tsrer Party: 0.9%, Christian-Democratic Revival Party: 0.3%, “We” (Menk) Alliance: 0.3%, “Citizen’s Decision” Social-Democrats Party: 0.2%, Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law) Party: 0.1%, and National Progress Party: 0%

As per Navasardyan, the respondents also noted the key problem facing Armenia.

Accordingly, for 45.2% of them it is unemployment, for 29․65—the economic situation, for 23.9%—the low wages and pensions, for 23.4%—the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, for 16.8%—corruption, for 13.3%—the bad state of health care, for 11.4%—emigration, for 8.7%—problems in the education system, for 8%—the foreign policy issues, for 7.3%—inflation, for 6.5%—the high utility fees, and for 4.3%—the high taxes.