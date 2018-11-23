News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 23
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Bright Armenia leader: RPA cannot compete with us
Bright Armenia leader: RPA cannot compete with us
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia cannot compete with us in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, Bright Armenia Party chair Edmon Marukyan told reporters on Friday.

According to him, not the political force which is the most active at criticizing the authorities, but the one that proves its worth in practice can claim for the role of the opposition.

“There are serious doubts that the RPA is able to overcome the necessary barrier. They want to return to parliament by criticizing the authorities,” said Marukyan, adding that RPA should admit their mistakes in order to be accepted by the society.

According to him, the fact the party is headed by the Armenian ex-President Serzh Sargsyan also plays against it.

As reported earlier, eleven political forces are running in the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for December 9. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Human Rights Defender creates task force to observe general election
The Human Rights Defender’s Office said in a press release that the task force will carry out the monitoring during the period of preparations for the polls and Election Day...
 Armenia survey: My Step alliance will garner 68.3% of votes
A total of 97.1% of the citizens are aware that a snap parliamentary election will be conducted in the country…
 “We” Alliance representatives meet with EU envoy to Armenia
And the European Union member states’ ambassadors who are accredited in the country…
 Armenia President receives head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission
They discussed the forthcoming snap parliamentary vote in the country…
 Armenian Police Chief: Conditions for all forces will be the same during elections
This is not to say that Armen Ashotyan is an unacceptable figure for the society...
 RPA reveals its logo, motto for upcoming snap elections
“Choose the RPA, if you are concerned about the security of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news