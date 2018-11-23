Bright Armenia leader: RPA cannot compete with us

YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia cannot compete with us in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, Bright Armenia Party chair Edmon Marukyan told reporters on Friday.

According to him, not the political force which is the most active at criticizing the authorities, but the one that proves its worth in practice can claim for the role of the opposition.

“There are serious doubts that the RPA is able to overcome the necessary barrier. They want to return to parliament by criticizing the authorities,” said Marukyan, adding that RPA should admit their mistakes in order to be accepted by the society.

According to him, the fact the party is headed by the Armenian ex-President Serzh Sargsyan also plays against it.

As reported earlier, eleven political forces are running in the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for December 9.