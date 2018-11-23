Acting Minister: Low level of Armenia-Iran trade turnover is due to sanctions

YEREVAN. – There is low level of trade and economic and trade relations between Armenia and Iran, Armenian acting Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan told reporters on Friday.

According to him, they have always thought that there is a potential that has not been used effectively, but the sanctions against Tehran have a very significant economic impact.

“So these volumes are not that high to have at least any significant impact on the overall situation in Armenia,” he added.