The Turkish prosecutor's office brought to court the case of the assassination of Russia’s ambassador, Andrey Karlov, in 2016, Anadolu reported.

The indictment notes that the murder was organized by the opposition Islamic preacher Fetullah Gulen.

According to the indictment, the assassination of the diplomat is a provocation in order to damage the Turkish-Russian relations.

The indictment contains a list of 28 accused of organizing the attempted assassination of Karlov.