NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 23.11.2018

A total of $11,106,633 were pledged as donations to Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund during its 12-hour Telethon 2018, which was held in Los Angeles.

In particular, proceeds from the 21st annual telethon of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will benefit the installation of drip irrigation systems in Nagorno-Karabakh and will expand the use of solar energy there. Proceeds from Telethon 2018 will also benefit community infrastructure in Armenia.

Acting PM Pashinyan visited the fund’s office and donated AMD 1 million from the Prime Minister’s fund, and AMD 500,000 from his personal funds.

The City Council of Derby, a city in central England, unanimously passed a resolution to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The City Council resolved to formally recognise the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1918, as an act of genocide committed against the Armenian people, the resolution says.

The Council also asks her Majesty’s Government to consider recognising the Armenian Genocide.

Co-founder of National Instruments James Truchard will get Armenia’s Global IT Award 2018.

The award is handed over to the prominent IT figures for outstanding contribution to IT development.

Among the previous laureates are Apple Computers founder Steve Wozniak, one of the designers of Intel 4004 microprocessor Federico Faggin, former CEO of the Hitachi Tsugio Makimoto and others.

Armenia’s acting PM Nikol Pashinyan does not consider that the rages with Belarus have flared up that they should calm down now.

He noted this commenting on the recent “battle of words” between Yerevan and Minsk over the matter of appointing the next Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Russia and Armenia signed an agreement on the establishment of an International Bureau for the investigation of aviation accidents.

The new bureau is meant to gradually take over some powers of the International Aviation Committee (IAC). The headquarters will be located in Moscow. The budget will be formed from contributions of the parties.

More than 450 families have repatriated to Armenia since May 2018, acting Diaspora Ministet Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said.

Most of the families returned to Armenia from Russia, Iran and the U.S., he said, adding these are the families, which had contacted the ministry, and the real number can be higher.