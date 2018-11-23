News
EU to promote sustainable development in Central Asia with €124 million
EU to promote sustainable development in Central Asia with €124 million
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The EU today announced cooperation programmes that will promote sustainable development in Central Asia. This announcement comes as ministers from across Central Asia meet with senior EU officials at the EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting, the press service of the European Commission reported.

A set of regional programmes, worth over €88 million, will support the private sector, trade and investment in the region, as well as help to protect the environment, tackle climate change and promote the rule of law. This support will be spread across six regional programmes, which will benefit Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, a bilateral programme worth €36 million, will support effective and inclusive education policies in Kyrgyzstan.

Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, said: "These programmes worth €124 in total will support jobs and sustainable development in our partner countries across Central Asia. In particular, our bilateral programme will support the Kyrgyz Government in ensuring equitable and inclusive quality education for all. Together, we will work to create opportunities and shared prosperity, while protecting our planet for future generations."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
