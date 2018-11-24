ANCA-WR: No Armenian centers affected by California wildfires

YEREVAN. – There were no Armenian centers that were affected by the fires in Southern California and the fires near Malibu, representative of the Armenian National Committee of America - Western Region said.
“I did hear about a few Armenian families living in the area who were forced to evacuate because of the mandatory evacuations during the beginning of the fire. However, most are back in their homes and mandatory evacuations have been lifted,” Dickran Khodanian said in an e-mail in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am inquiry.
In northern California, again there are no Armenian community centers in the area, so none have been affected, he added.
Mr. Khodanian added that he was told by ANCA San Francisco Chapter that a local Armenian priest is actively working to find if there are Armenians that were affected by the fires to see how they could be helped.
According to the recent reports, the death toll in California wildfires rose to 84.