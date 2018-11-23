Lavrov: West seeking to use situation in Sea of Azov as pretext for pressure on Russia

Ecuador’s decision to change its ambassador in the United Kingdom might be a part of a strategy aimed at annulling the asylum of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012, the whistleblower’s lawyer, Carlos Poveda told Sputnik.
"There has been a series of systematic actions. This dismissal may fit in the politics aimed at rescinding Julian Assange’s asylum," Poveda said.
Media reports said Thursday that Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno had signed a decree dismissing Ambassador Carlos Abad, known for his role in talks with London on settling Assange’s situation.
Sources in the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Francisco Javier Llorca will work as the acting ambassador in the United Kingdom until the new head of the diplomatic mission is appointed.