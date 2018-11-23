News
Nikol Pashinyan has a working luncheon with heads of banks
Nikol Pashinyan has a working luncheon with heads of banks
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN.- Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a working luncheon with heads of banks on November 23. Pashinyan highlighted the stable operation and development of the banking sector, expressing confidence that it will foster economic development of the country, the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.

During the meeting the sides highlighted cutting shadow economy and measures aimed at reducing cash circulation, as well as exchanged views on increasing the efficiency of loan dispute resolution processes, development of the 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
