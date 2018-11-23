Russia notes Saudi Arabia’s efforts to investigate Khashoggi case

Moscow views Riyadh’s efforts to investigate the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a positive light, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi, TASS reported.
"It is essential to complete the investigation as soon as possible. We note that the Saudi authorities are carrying out this investigation and note that they are cooperating with the Turkish authorities. We will wait for the final verdict to be delivered," Lavrov said.
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi known for his criticism of Saudi Arabia's current policy left his home country and moved to the United States in 2017. The journalist wrote articles for The Washington Post, analyzing the situation in Saudi Arabia and the country's foreign policy, and criticizing Riyadh.
The journalist arrived in the consulate general of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul on October 2 to complete paperwork to marry a Turkish citizen and has not been in contact since then. On October 20, Saudi authorities announced that the journalist had been killed while visiting the consulate. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Khashoggi’s murder had been thoroughly planned.
The international community has strongly condemned the murder and urged Riyadh to carry out a transparent investigation.