Newspaper: Armenia’s acting PM says they will “cut off” hands of those who buy votes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was stating that they will “cut off” the hands of those who distribute election bribes, Zhamanak (Time) newspaper reported.

“Now is the right time to expose the concealed forms of distribution of election bribe. The most common of them is the candidates’ hiring of activists into election headquarters.    

“This is an apparent violation of the law because the law does not envision for any candidate to have paid activists.

“If desired, law enforcement bodies can very easily expose this concealed form of distribution of election bribe, [and] which is a means to financially guide voters [toward a certain candidate],” Zhamanak wrote.
