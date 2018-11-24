Amazon workers across Europe strike on “Black Friday”

Armenia’s Pashinyan: There will be regular elections in Artsakh

Almost 60 injured in China plant blast

Acting PM: International organizations say free speech in Armenia is on unprecedented high level

Missing Armenia teen found

Armenia Orinats Yerkir party: 7 months passed since revolution but we see incompetence

Armenia migration service: Still many things to do on issues of refugees from Azerbaijan

7 police officers injured in French protests

Trump asks US Court to review transgender military ban

Armenia considerably improves position in economic competition

Islamist party leader detained in Pakistan amid Asia Bibi protests

2 killed, 24 injured at Chinese plant blast

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired about 2,000 shots in passing week

Newspaper: Armenia’s acting PM says they will “cut off” hands of those who buy votes

Man wearing explosives detained in France

Yerevan hosts conference on Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan

Precious tiara stolen in UK

4 killed in attack at Chinese consulate in Pakistan

2 killed, 2 injured in Florida shooting

Eiffel Tower staircase hits auction in Paris

Nikol Pashinyan’s rally kicks off from Nor Nork (live broadcast)

Armenian police prevent suicide attempt

14-year-old boy missing in Armenia

Huge waterspout hits Italy

More than 100 Palestinians wounded in clashes at Gaza-Israel border

Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Iran nuclear deal

ANCA-WR: No Armenian centers affected by California wildfires

AP: Trump's impeachment not a top priority on Democrats' agenda

Belarus sells arms to Azerbaijan for $ 500 million for 10 years

Russia notes Saudi Arabia’s efforts to investigate Khashoggi case

German Interior Minister rules out deportations to Syria

Nikol Pashinyan has a working luncheon with heads of banks

EU to promote sustainable development in Central Asia with €124 million

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 23.11.2018

Lavrov: West seeking to use situation in Sea of Azov as pretext for pressure on Russia

Etchmiadzin Cathedral will be closed for visits and ceremonies for a while

Russia uncovers 145 kg of trout from Armenia without proper documents

Human Rights Defender creates task force to monitor elections

Turkish prosecution submits Russian ambassador case to court

Armenia’s foreign trade turnover grows by 20.7% in January-October

US has no plans to participate in Astana talks on Syria

Acting Minister: Low level of Armenia-Iran trade turnover is due to sanctions

Montreal City Council passes motion urging Quebec to adopt Genocide Education

Acting Minister: New sanctions on Russia carry no risks for Armenia

Dollar gains value after few days’ drop in Armenia

Armenia survey: My Step alliance will garner 68.3% of votes

Bright Armenia leader: RPA cannot compete with us

Acting Minister: Armenia to continue supporting development of IT

“We” Alliance representatives meet with EU envoy to Armenia

Russia, Armenia sign deal on joint investigation of aviation accidents

Armenia’s Pashinyan: I don’t consider that rages have flared up with Belarus

Derby City Council recognizes Armenian Genocide

Armenia acting PM: The one accountable for resolving problems is not only the government

Russia's Federation Council approves creation of Iran-Eurasian Union free trade zone

At least 26 soldiers killed, over 50 injured at Afghan mosque blast

EU ambassador: I have impression that Armenian people are freer now

Turkish FM: Saudi Crown Prince asks to meet Erdogan in Argentina

Co-founder of National Instruments James Truchard to get Armenia’s Global IT Award

Armenia President receives head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission

Investigators inspect plane that ran over, killed Armenia national on Moscow airport runway

Official: 450 families repatriated to Armenia during seven months

Armenia diaspora ministry failed to some extent

Ucom and “Teach for Armenia” educational foundation sign memo

Anonymous benefactor donates $2.5mn to All-Armenian Fund Telethon 2018

Zarif admits Tehran may change stance on nuclear deal if Iranian people wish

2 teens steal small plane in Utah

Pashinyan makes donations from PM’s fund, personal funds to All-Armenian Fund

Will Armenia eliminate Diaspora Ministry?

Acting PM attends Armenia economic development forum

Saudi crown prince goes on foreign tour for first time since Khashoggi murder

Moldova President to attend EAEU leaders’ summit

Newspaper: Armenia acting Culture Minister to bid farewell to her position

Over $11,106,000 raised during All-Armenian Fund Telethon 2018

Serj Tankian: It is time for everyone to give their all to homeland Armenia

Karabakh: Level of tension at border with Azerbaijan has dropped

Armenian Diocese of Tehran: Pashinyan’s statement about possible closure of Armenia-Iran border is incorrect

UK MPs shown yellow card by Commons Speaker after playing football in the chamber

Trump hints could make first visit to Afghanistan

France imposes sanctions over Khashoggi killing

Militants kill around 100 Nigerian soldiers in attack on army base

President Sarkissian donates half of his annual salary to Hayastan All Armenian Fund

Trump renews threat to close Mexico border over migrants

Pashinyan participates in event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Armenia’s national currency introduction

Leaning tower of Pisa's slant is reduced by 1.57 inches

National Security Service donates over 10 million AMD to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 22.11.2018

Two alleged members of Armenian mafia arrested in Germany

Stratfor: US hopes to exploit tensions by driving wedge between Armenia and Russia

Iraq refuses to comply with US sanctions on Iran

Armenian Police Chief: Conditions for all forces will be the same during elections

RPA reveals its logo, motto for upcoming snap elections

Acting PM signs documents to grant citizenship to Jirair Sefilian

CIS observers meet with head of Central Election Commission of Armenia

Artsakh parliament announces its participation in All-Armenian Fund telethon

Armenia concludes successfully its 2nd WTO Trade Policy Review

Armenia Police chief on 3rd President’s nephew: He will be found sooner or later

ECHR obliges Armenia to pay 900 euros in Khosrov Avagyan case

Dollar “descent” not stopping in Armenia

Osipyan on Russia not extraditing Armenia ex-defense minister, Investigative Committee official: It’s coincidence

UK, EU agree Brexit draft declaration