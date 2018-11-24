News
4 killed in attack at Chinese consulate in Pakistan
Pakistani law enforcement authorities have detained two suspects following the attack on the Chinese consulate in the city of Karachi, AP reported

According to the source, two police officers and all three assailants were killed, including one who was wearing a suicide vest.

Three people staged a shooting and blew up a grenade near the Chinese Consulate building.

The separatist group the Baluch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. As sources told the channel, the attack was organized by its commander, who is currently undergoing treatment in New Delhi.
