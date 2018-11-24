Trump asks US Court to review transgender military ban

The administration of the US president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to review ban on transgender people from serving in the army, NY Times reported.
Trump already imposed a ban on transgender people serving in the army in 2017, but the federal courts in Baltimore, Washington, Seattle and Riverside canceled the decision.
The verdict of the Supreme Court is expected be rendered in June 2019.
Transgenders received the right to serve in the US Army in June 2016, the relevant decree was signed by President Barack Obama.