News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 24
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired about 2,000 shots in passing week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired about 2,000 shots in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 150 times, from November 18 to 24.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired around 2,000 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) press service informed.

But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army strictly adhere to maintaining the ceasefire, and they continue confidently carrying out their combat duty.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired about 700 shots in passing week
The Artsakh army, however, strictly adheres to the ceasefire…
 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 120 times last week
The Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,300 shots...
 Azerbaijan violated truce 100 times last week
The Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 800 shots...
 Azerbaijan breaches Karabakh ceasefire more than 100 times in one week
The defense ministry of Artsakh said that their troops refrained from taking countermeasures...
 Acting Defence Minister: Situation on border with Azerbaijan is stable
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 80 times in passing week
The Artsakh army, however, strictly adhered to maintaining the truce…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news