Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired about 2,000 shots in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 150 times, from November 18 to 24.
During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired around 2,000 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) press service informed.
But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army strictly adhere to maintaining the ceasefire, and they continue confidently carrying out their combat duty.