Armenia considerably improves position in economic competition
Armenia considerably improves position in economic competition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – According to this year’s assessments by the World Economic Forum, Armenia has improved its position in the domain of economic competition by 9 points, and it is in 19th place—instead of last year’s 28th place—among 140 countries.

Artak Shaboyan, Chairman of State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC) of Armenia, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Saturday. He noted this reflecting on the report on the activities of the SCPEC.

He noted that the World Economic Forum’s assessments consider how much influence those having a dominant position in the economy of a given country have on economic competition, and how often they abuse their influence.

In Shaboyan’s words, from this viewpoint, Armenia has gone very far ahead of the other Eurasian Economic Union countries: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

“Armenia is in 80th place on that list,” he added, in particular.
Հայերեն and Русский
