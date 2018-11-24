Amazon workers across Europe strike on “Black Friday”

Amazon employees in a number of European countries staged a protest on “Black Friday,” AP reported.
The workers decided to express their discontent, in particular in Spain, UK, Germany and Italy.
According to the source, employees in different countries decided to protest, asking the company to improve safety conditions in the workplace, as well as to raise wages.
As reported earlier, Amazon has frequently faced criticism over reportedly poor working conditions, particularly at its fulfillment centers. Last month, it announced a minimum wage increase for US workers to $15/hour.