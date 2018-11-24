Pakistan police arrest 300 supporters of Islamist party leader

Pakistani police arrested 300 supporters of the leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who heads the protest movement against the acquittal of Christian woman Asia Bibireports, AP reported.
According to senior police officer Tahir Mahmood, supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik party were picked up in sweeps across Punjab province.
The police also arrested many Rizvi’s supporters who staged protests over the detention of their leader.
As reported earlier, Pakistani law enforcement authorities detained the leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who heads the protest movement against the acquittal of Christian woman Asia Bibireports. According to the source, police detained Rizvi at his residence in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, while at least five people have been injured.
Asia Bibi has been awaiting execution since 2010, when she was officially convicted of insulting the Prophet Mohammed. Bibi became the first woman who was given the death sentence for blasphemy in Pakistan.
According to Welt newspaper, the German government allowed Asia Bibi to enter the country to obtain political asylum, previously Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed willingness to provide Bibi asylum in his country.