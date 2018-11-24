News
Armenia Orinats Yerkir party: 7 months passed since revolution but we see incompetence
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - Seven months have passed since the revolution, but during that time we don’t see steps, programs that will enable to lead Armenia along the road of progressive development.

Arthur Baghdasaryan, Chairman of the Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law) Party (RLP), stated the above-said at Saturday’s presentation of the party’s election program for the upcoming snap parliamentary election.

He noted that there were three reasons why the RLP had decided to run for parliament.

“First, (…) we see ever-growing challenges and expectations in connection with the Armenian people and Armenia, [and] which makes us (...) bring (...) our approach in the forthcoming political processes,” Baghdasaryan said, in particular.

As per the Orinats Yerkir leader, the second reason is the major foreign policy challenges facing Armenia.

“Not having sufficient experience, the new authorities are unable to respond to the [external] threats and challenges that are increasing,” he added, above all.

The RLP chairman also pointed to the third reason why they decided to vie for parliamentary seats.

“Ultimately, what was the revolution done for? It was done so that the people live well,” Arthur Baghdasaryan stressed. “Now seven months have passed [since the revolution]. How should our country develop? With what kind of personnel potential should it develop? We don’t see the answers to these questions.

“We see that the absence of a major economic program is causing major problems.”

Eleven political forces will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting in Armenia on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.

 

 
