Almost 60 injured in China plant blast

A total of 57 people have been injured in an explosion at a machine-building plant in China, the government of Dongfeng County in Jilin province said on its social media account.
According to a source, one is in a serious condition among 57 injured. In addition, 370 buildings were damaged, 15 of which were destroyed.
The explosion led to a strong fire. Earlier it was reported that more than 220 firefighters, 150 police officers and about 80 doctors work at the scene of the emergency. The authorities have already excluded the version of the terrorist act.