Acting PM: International organizations say free speech in Armenia is on unprecedented high level

YEREVAN. – The parliament is elected to work for the full term.

The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, told the aforesaid to reporters during Saturday’s march through the streets of capital city Yerevan. He noted this commenting on the statement by Sasna Tsrer Party co-founder Jirair Sefilian, according to whom the new National Assembly will have a “lifespan” of solely one to 1.5 years because the key pledges of the recent revolution have not been fulfilled.

“Then what have we done [all this time]?” Pashinyan asked and continued: “As for the parliament, it’s elected to work for the full term; no one can decide instead of the people. The [next] parliament will be legitimate because the [forthcoming snap parliamentary] elections will be free, fair, transparent.

“Already after the revolution, Armenia is a country with free [uncontrolled] internet, and the international organizations record that freedom of speech in Armenia is on an unprecedented high level. Under these conditions, the elected parliament will be legitimate, strong, and endowed with the people’s mandate.”

Eleven political forces will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting in Armenia on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.