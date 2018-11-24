News
May heads to Brussels for Brexit talks
May heads to Brussels for Brexit talks
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, headed to the EU headquarters in Brussels, ITV reported.

The only stumbling block for Brexit at the moment is the status of Gibraltar.

The UK Prime Minister will meet in Brussels with the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and the head of the European Council, Donald Tusk.

The head of the British government hopes to return from Brussels on Sunday with a clear agreement on Brexit, as well as with the document regulating the future relations of both parties in trade.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
