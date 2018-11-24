News
Saturday
November 24
Saturday
November 24
Armenia’s Pashinyan: There will be regular elections in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has reaffirmed his support to the incumbent authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).

“I have said, and I say that I have expressed my full support to the authorities of Artsakh,” Pashinyan told reporters during Saturday’s march through the streets of Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan. “I’m convinced that regular elections will take place in Artsakh, [and] by which the people will form a legitimate power.”

As for the political events in the NKR, Armenia’s acting PM said: “The decisive force in Artsakh is the people of Artsakh; and we perceive Artsakh as such.”
