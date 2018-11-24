Armenia acting Premier: I believe we will see investments

YEREVAN. – The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, did not rule out that there might be major changes within the government, after the forthcoming snap parliamentary election on December 9.

“There will be the elections, we will see, [and] we will discuss everything,” Pashinyan told reporters during Saturday’s march through the streets of capital city Yerevan. “I can’t say there will be [changes within the government]; [but] also, I can’t say that there will not be.”

As for the $500mn of investments which he had spoken about several days ago, Pashinyan stressed: “If everything is normal—and everything will be normal, I believe we will see investments. Now those investment projects are in progress; we are working so that those investments become reality.”

The acting PM, however, refrained from noting what plants will be opened in Armenia.

“We hope that the Armenian brand of TVs and home appliances will have success,” Nikol Pashinyan added. “We will attend the opening of the new textile factory in Shirak province; there is activeness in this domain [in Armenia].”