Armenia’s Pashinyan: Economic revolution has begun

YEREVAN. – Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the accusations by the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, according to which even though he was speaking about a having a “magic wand” to fix the country’s problems, investments and economic growth are on the decline in Armenia.
“They ask, ‘Where is the ‘magic wand?’” Pashinyan told reporters during Saturday’s march through the streets of capital city Yerevan. “The ‘magic wand’ is that it’s an unprecedented activeness in the real estate market [of Armenia]. (…). Also in the textile sector; in the industry sector. And once we bring the mining industry to proper standards, our economy will truly enter a revolutionary phase.”
“The ‘magic wand’ is that the number of registered employees is increasing by 38 thousand within one month,” the acting Premier said. “The thing that elections are not rigged [anymore] in the country; is that not a ‘magic wand?’”
Pashinyan added that an 8.5-percent growth was recorded in Armenia’s industry this year, as compared with October of the previous year, and in the case when the mining industry had dropped by 15 percent.”
“The economic revolution has begun [in Armenia],” the acting PM noted, in particular.