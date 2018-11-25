Egypt unveils 3000-year-old tomb and sarcophagi in Luxor

The mummy of a 3,000-year-old woman has been found almost perfectly preserved in a coffin in Egypt, Daily Mail reported.

The sarcophagus was one of two found in an ancient tomb in El-Asasef, Luxor, on the bank of the River Nile near the Valley of the Kings.

The first one had been opened earlier and examined by Egyptian antiquities officials and contained a priest who oversaw the embalming of pharaohs.

"One sarcophagus was rishi-style, which dates back to the 17th dynasty, while the other sarcophagus was from the 18th dynasty," Minister of Antiquities Khaled Al Anani said. "The two tombs were present with their mummies inside."

The Eighteenth Dynasty dates back to the 13th century BC, a period noted for some of the most well known Pharaohs, including Tutankhamen and Ramses II.

It was the first known time that authorities had opened a previously unopened sarcophagus before international media.

Earlier in the day, authorities also revealed in the same area the tomb of the overseer of the mummification shrine identified as Thaw-Irkhet-if.

The tomb contained five coloured masks and some 1,000 Ushabti statutes - the miniature figurine of servants to serve the dead in the afterlife.

Three-hundred meters of rubble were removed over five months to uncover the tomb, which contained coloured ceiling paintings depicting the owner and his family.

The tomb, which also contains mummies, skeletons and skulls, dates back to the middle-kingdom almost 4,000 years ago, but was reused during the late period.

Ancient Egyptians mummified humans to preserve their bodies for the afterlife, while animal mummies were used as religious offerings.

Egypt has revealed over a dozen ancient discoveries since the beginning of this year.