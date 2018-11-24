Armenia’s Pashinyan: I see no need for changing parliamentary form of government

YEREVAN. – In all likelihood, the election platform of My Step alliance will be made public tomorrow, and its main ideology is based on the platform of the [ruling] Civil Contract Party.

The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, told the aforesaid to reporters during Saturday’s march through the streets of capital city Yerevan.

“We have formulated the issues through conceptual provisions,” he said reflecting on the need for making constitutional amendments in the country. “The Constitutional amendment (...) is a means to achieve a certain objective.”

Pashinyan added that, at present, he saw no need for changing the parliamentary system of government in Armenia.

As for the institute of a “super prime minister”—and which he previously had criticized, the acting PM said: “We have already said that a real parliamentary system should be formed [in Armenia]. There should be a balancing of powers between the parliament and the prime minister. But it should be done in a way that the power structure will not be broken.”