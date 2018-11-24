Acting PM: Ministers of defense and foreign affairs will not change if we win

YEREVAN. – The ministers of defense and foreign affairs will not change in a new Cabinet that will be formed after the early election, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a march on Saturday.
He noted that if his “My Step” gets the majority in the parliament to form the Cabinet, Davit Tonyan and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will retain their seats. However, Pashinyan provided no details regarding other ministries.
As to the campaign events, Pashinyan said they will start election campaign in the city of Gyumri, and will not hold a rally in Yerevan.