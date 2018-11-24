News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 24
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Acting PM: Ministers of defense and foreign affairs will not change if we win
Acting PM: Ministers of defense and foreign affairs will not change if we win
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The ministers of defense and foreign affairs will not change in a new Cabinet that will be formed after the early election, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a march on Saturday.

He noted that if his “My Step” gets the majority in the parliament to form the Cabinet, Davit Tonyan and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will retain their seats. However, Pashinyan provided no details regarding other ministries.

As to the campaign events, Pashinyan said they will start election campaign in the city of Gyumri, and will not hold a rally in Yerevan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news