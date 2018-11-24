News
Paris fuel protests: Demonstrators march to president’s residence
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Participants of the protest action against rising fuel prices are marching to the president’s residence, RIA Novosti reported.

The movement known as “yellow jackets” is holding mass protest actions on Saturday. According to the recent data, around 23 thousand people are participating in the demonstrations throughout the country.

The demonstration in Paris is accompanied by clashes with police.

According to Europe1, during the year the fuel price went up by nearly 23 percent in France, and gasoline by 15 percent.
