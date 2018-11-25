95-year-old alleged SS camp guard faces charges in Germany

A 95-year-old man has been charged with more than 36,000 counts of being an accessory to murder on allegations that he served as a guard at the Nazis’ Mauthausen concentration camp, Berlin prosecutors said Friday, AP reported.
Hans Werner H., whose last name wasn’t released because of privacy regulations, is accused of serving as an SS guard in the camp in northern Austria from mid-1944 to early 1945.
During that time, 36,223 people were killed at Mauthausen, primarily by gassing, but also by lethal injection, shootings, starvation or exposure, prosecutor Martin Steltner said.
“With his service as a guard he aided or at least made easier the killing of many thousands of inmates,” Steltner said, adding that the suspect denies the charges.
Efraim Zuroff, the top Nazi hunter at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, noted that Wiesenthal himself was an inmate at Mauthausen when it was liberated by Americans in May 1945. Wiesenthal died in 2005 after devoting his life to tracking down Nazi war criminals so they could be brought to trial.
A court must review the charges and determine whether the suspect is fit for trial. Steltner said his office considers him able to stand trial.
New legal reasoning in Germany advanced in recent years holds that former Nazi camp guards can be charged with accessory to murder even if there is no evidence they participated in a specific killing.