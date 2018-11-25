News
Sunday
November 25
Uganda party boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, killing 29
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 29 people are now known to have died after a cruise boat carrying party revellers capsized on Lake Victoria, Ugandan police say, BBC reported.

The vessel was carrying close to 100 people when it sank on Saturday near Uganda's capital, Kampala.

Ugandan media named a number of well-known people said to be on the boat, adding that the prince of a traditional kingdom had survived.

Lake Victoria sees regular accidents, often involving overcrowded vessels.

Scores of people died when a ferry sank on the lake off Tanzania in September.

Saturday's accident occurred off Uganda's Mukono district.

Deputy police spokesman Patrick Onyango told Reuters news agency: "The boat was overloaded and secondly there was bad weather."

More than 20 people have been rescued from the water, police say, but an unknown number remain missing.
