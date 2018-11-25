Armenia's President: Our future depends on each and every one of us

YEREVAN.- Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian has addressed the nation on the occasion of the launch of the campaigning period ahead of the general election.

“The campaigning for the National Assembly early election starts on November 26.

This election is the most important event of Armenia’s political life since the great changes of April-May, the results of which are very significant in terms of the country’s development and prospects.

High responsibility and conscience – whatever office we hold, whatever opportunities we have – is required from each of us.

I therefore address the state bodies: Continue fulfilling your lawful duties and constitutional requirements with dignity. I am sure that free, equal and legitimate elections are from now on an inseparable part of our new history.

I am addressing the political parties and alliances running for parliament: I hope that you have treated the development of your political bids – teams and plans – with utmost responsibility. These will guide the pathways of Armenia’s further development. Be committed to the values you believe in, and at the same time [be] respectful and courteous to each other.

I wish good luck to all political entities taking part in the upcoming election.

I am addressing our citizens: Be demanding during debates of programs, hear out everyone in order to make your choice in an informed and conscious manner. Make your decision in line with your thinking and values of Armenia’s development.

Remember, Armenia’s future depends on all of us, on each and every one of us.

God bless the Republic of Armenia, God bless the Republic of Artsakh, God bless the Armenian people and all citizens of the Republic of Armenia,” Sarkissian said, according to his office.