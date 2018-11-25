News
Sunday
November 25
Nikol Pashinyan: My Step bloc to campaign in 4 Armenian towns tomorrow
Nikol Pashinyan: My Step bloc to campaign in 4 Armenian towns tomorrow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- The My Step bloc will hold a campaigning event on November 26 in the town of Talin in Aragatsnotn Province and in the towns of Maralik, Artik and the city of Gyumri of Shirak Province, Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

Pashinyan is member of the board of the Civil Contract, a party that is part of the bloc, and he also leads its electoral list.

“The campaigning for the early election of National Assembly is beginning tomorrow, and from tomorrow, I, of course must actively participate in this campaigning,” Pashinyan said.

“I hope we’ll meet tomorrow in high and victorious spirits,” he said, addressing voters from the abovementioned communities and nearby areas.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
