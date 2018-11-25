News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 26
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
MFA: Terrorist attack with toxic gases on Aleppo comes due to facilitating terrorists’ access to chemical substances
MFA: Terrorist attack with toxic gases on Aleppo comes due to facilitating terrorists’ access to chemical substances
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Incidents

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry stressed that attacking residential neighborhoods in Aleppo City by terrorist organizations came as a result of facilitating terrorists’ access to chemical substances by some states, calling for taking deterrent and punitive measures against the states and regimes which support and fund terrorism, SANA reported.

In letters sent to the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council’s President and the Director-General of the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the Ministry said… “On Nov. 24th 2018, armed terrorist groups attacked with toxic gases safe residential neighborhoods in Aleppo City as they targeted the neighborhoods of al-Khalidyia, al-Hamadanyia, al-Shahba, al-Neel Street and Jam’ayat al-Zahra in Aleppo City with tens of mortar shells filled with chlorine as 107 civilians suffered from suffocation and very dangerous cases of poisoning, mostly women, children and elderly people, in addition to the damages inflicted on the public and private properties in the targeted areas.”

“This terrorist act comes as a result of facilitating terrorists’ access to chemical substances by some states with the aim of using them against the Syrian people and accusing the Syrian Government of that through plays whose scenario had been previously prepared at the black rooms of the intelligence of some states which sponsor terrorism and these plays are carried out by terrorists of the (White Helmets) who are also involved in this terrorist act as the shells were fired from areas where they are active and in particular from the southeastern area of al-Braikyiat village in Aleppo countryside,” The Ministry added.

The Ministry concluded its letters by saying “The Syrian Arab Republic’s Government demands the Security Council to immediately and strongly condemn these terrorist crimes and to shoulder its responsibilities in preserving the international peace and security through taking deterrent, immediate and punitive measures against the states and regimes which support and fund terrorism and to prevent them from going far in supporting terrorism and tampering with the international peace and security and to force them to fully implement the provisions of the Security Council’s relevant resolutions 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
At least 26 soldiers killed, over 50 injured at Afghan mosque blast
The blast occurred at the mosque in the Ismail Khel district…
Militants kill around 100 Nigerian soldiers in attack on army base
At least 50 killed in Kabul wedding hall explosion
The blast happened at the Uranus Wedding Hall, in the city, according to ministry of public health...
 EU urges Taliban to enter into peace talks
The EU also regrets that the level of violence in Afghanistan is not easing…
 Suicide bomber blows herself up in Chechnya’s capital
The young woman blew herself up...
 Iran declares readiness to carry out anti-terrorist operation in Pakistan
Iran expects Pakistan to complement cooperation and to enhance security cooperation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news