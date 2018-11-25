MFA: Terrorist attack with toxic gases on Aleppo comes due to facilitating terrorists’ access to chemical substances

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry stressed that attacking residential neighborhoods in Aleppo City by terrorist organizations came as a result of facilitating terrorists’ access to chemical substances by some states, calling for taking deterrent and punitive measures against the states and regimes which support and fund terrorism, SANA reported.

In letters sent to the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council’s President and the Director-General of the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the Ministry said… “On Nov. 24th 2018, armed terrorist groups attacked with toxic gases safe residential neighborhoods in Aleppo City as they targeted the neighborhoods of al-Khalidyia, al-Hamadanyia, al-Shahba, al-Neel Street and Jam’ayat al-Zahra in Aleppo City with tens of mortar shells filled with chlorine as 107 civilians suffered from suffocation and very dangerous cases of poisoning, mostly women, children and elderly people, in addition to the damages inflicted on the public and private properties in the targeted areas.”

“This terrorist act comes as a result of facilitating terrorists’ access to chemical substances by some states with the aim of using them against the Syrian people and accusing the Syrian Government of that through plays whose scenario had been previously prepared at the black rooms of the intelligence of some states which sponsor terrorism and these plays are carried out by terrorists of the (White Helmets) who are also involved in this terrorist act as the shells were fired from areas where they are active and in particular from the southeastern area of al-Braikyiat village in Aleppo countryside,” The Ministry added.

The Ministry concluded its letters by saying “The Syrian Arab Republic’s Government demands the Security Council to immediately and strongly condemn these terrorist crimes and to shoulder its responsibilities in preserving the international peace and security through taking deterrent, immediate and punitive measures against the states and regimes which support and fund terrorism and to prevent them from going far in supporting terrorism and tampering with the international peace and security and to force them to fully implement the provisions of the Security Council’s relevant resolutions