There are no Armenians among the citizens affected by the chemical attack in Aleppo, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

“According to the preliminary data of the Armenian Consulate General in Aleppo, there are no Armenians among the victims,” she said.

Earlier it was reported that more than 100 people were treated at hospitals for a suspected poison gas attack in the northern city of Aleppo.