YEREVAN. – A man has died Sunday after being hit by a train in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At 8:30pm, the conductor of a moving freight train noticed a man who was sitting on the train tracks.

According to shamshyan.com, the conductor had sounded the train’s horn for a long time and, at the same time, he had attempted to stop the train, but he could not.

The man was run over by the train.

The paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced the man dead on the spot.