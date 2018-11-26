US uses tear gas against migrants at Mexico border

The first “caravan” of migrants from Central America have pushed past Mexican riot police and rushed the US border at the port of entry in San Ysidro, California, Fox News reported.
In response, the US Customs and Border Protection said it suspended crossings for both pedestrians and vehicles at the San Ysidro port of entry, north of which is San Diego.
There are reports that the US border agents have shot several rounds of tear gas after some migrants attempted to penetrate various points along the border.
In anticipation of the planned migrant effort, US authorities said they had deployed additional personnel to the San Ysidro port of entry on Sunday, including Air and Marine agents.