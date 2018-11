National Progress Party proposes abolishing parliamentary immunity in Armenia

Armenia ex-ruling party holds parliament election program presentation

Sasna Tsrer: Transitional parliament will be elected on December 9

Armenia’s Orinats Yerkir starts parliament election campaign with march

Sasna Tsrer Party kicks off Armenia election campaign with press conference outside parliament building

Embassy clarifying reports about Armenians injured in Iran quake

Ukraine armed forces on high alert

Armenia acting Premier takes 10-day unpaid vacation

Chinese scientist claims to have created the world's first genetically edited BABIES

“Citizen’s Decision” Social Democratic Party holds parliament election campaign in Yerevan

Bright Armenia Party starts election campaign

Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Talin town

Researchers have found the cause of asymmetries in living organisms

Prosperous Armenia Party presents parliament election campaign platform

Yerevan to host Black Sea Economic Cooperation event

Kim Kardashian reveals she was high on ecstasy during first wedding

Karabakh President to prosecutors: Your work is demanded for the state and people

US uses tear gas against migrants at Mexico border

Car crashes into crane in Yerevan, 2 dead

Man dies after being run over by train in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia snap parliamentary election campaign season kicks off

Barça footballer supports Real’s Sergio Ramos

Armenian Levon's performance at Junior Eurovision 2018

Armenian Foreign Ministry: No Armenians among Aleppo chemical attack victims

MFA: Terrorist attack with toxic gases on Aleppo comes due to facilitating terrorists’ access to chemical substances

My Step bloc presents its program and conducts fund-raising

Brexit: EU leaders back Theresa May's deal in Brussels

Chad president to make first Israel visit on Sunday

EU, UK will remain allies, partners and friends after Brexit

Nikol Pashinyan will take vacation

Nikol Pashinyan: My Step bloc to campaign in 4 Armenian towns tomorrow

Armenia's President: Our future depends on each and every one of us

Cleaning lady is jailed for ten years in Greece for claiming on her CV

Uganda party boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, killing 29

Nikol Pashinyan: Rally will last long. If you are worried, take a cold shower

Anxiety, Depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after critical illness: a UK-wide prospective cohort study

Trump says asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, incoming government denies

Egypt unveils 3000-year-old tomb and sarcophagi in Luxor

Ex-president of Zimbabwe Mugabe can no longer walk

95-year-old alleged SS camp guard faces charges in Germany

UN weakens sanctions against Pyongyang for raily survey with South Korea

Theresa May arrives in Brussels for Brexit summit

Paris Hilton poses in sheer frilly robe on the cover of Gay Times

130 people detained during France protests

Armenia president and Catholicos discuss relations between government and church

Self-driving cars will likely lead to more sex on the road, study says

Armenia president to meet with Angela Merkel

Pashinyan: This was not a march, but a pilgrimage

20 people killed in attack in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province

US Senate’s probe to extend for half a year

Baby who was born with a back-to-front heart and had surgery at just a few hours old defies the odds to celebrate her first birthday

Spain, UK reach agreement on Gibraltar

Cortical control of a tablet computer by people with paralysis

Pashinyan-led march reaches downtown Yerevan

Paris fuel protests: Demonstrators march to president’s residence

Acting PM: Ministers of defense and foreign affairs will not change if we win

Kylie Jenner reveals her new Lamborghini

Armenia’s Pashinyan: I see no need for changing parliamentary form of government

Heartwarming footage shows seven-year-old boy's first steps in his prosthetic legs after losing his limbs as a toddler to a one-in-a-million disease

May heads to Brussels for Brexit talks

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Economic revolution has begun

Artsakh President arrives in Moscow on working visit

Acting PM-led Yerevan march reaches Ajapnyak District

Pakistan police arrest 300 supporters of Islamist party leader

Armenia acting Premier: I believe we will see investments

Amazon workers across Europe strike on “Black Friday”

Armenia’s Pashinyan: There will be regular elections in Artsakh

Almost 60 injured in China plant blast

Acting PM: International organizations say free speech in Armenia is on unprecedented high level

Missing Armenia teen found

Armenia Orinats Yerkir party: 7 months passed since revolution but we see incompetence

Three foods may be tied to decreased memory loss in men

Armenia migration service: Still many things to do on issues of refugees from Azerbaijan

7 police officers injured in French protests

Trump asks US Court to review transgender military ban

Sweetened drinks linked to higher diabetes risk

Armenia considerably improves position in economic competition

Islamist party leader detained in Pakistan amid Asia Bibi protests

2 killed, 24 injured at Chinese plant blast

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired about 2,000 shots in passing week

Newspaper: Armenia’s acting PM says they will “cut off” hands of those who buy votes

Man wearing explosives detained in France

Yerevan hosts conference on Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan

Precious tiara stolen in UK

4 killed in attack at Chinese consulate in Pakistan

Caffeine in tea, coffee may be equally risky to fetus

2 killed, 2 injured in Florida shooting

Kit Harington's responds to rumors following alleged photo leak

Eiffel Tower staircase hits auction in Paris

Nikol Pashinyan’s rally kicks off from Nor Nork (live broadcast)

'Longevity protein' rejuvenates muscle healing in old mice

Armenian police prevent suicide attempt

14-year-old boy missing in Armenia

Huge waterspout hits Italy

Mkhitaryan takes part in campaign for children

More than 100 Palestinians wounded in clashes at Gaza-Israel border

Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Iran nuclear deal

ANCA-WR: No Armenian centers affected by California wildfires

AP: Trump's impeachment not a top priority on Democrats' agenda

Belarus sells arms to Azerbaijan for $ 500 million for 10 years