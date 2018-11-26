Car crashes into crane in Yerevan, 2 dead

Two people have died after a tragic road accident Monday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At 3:20am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a car had crashed into a crane, there were affected, and rescuers were needed.

Two fire brigades, a special rescue squad, and an emergency response team were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the said automobile had crashed into a crane that was parked on the roadside.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital where physicians said this person was in critical but stable condition.

And with the use of special equipment, rescuers removed the dead bodies of two passengers from this automobile and carried them to a waiting ambulance.