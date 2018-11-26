Prosperous Armenia Party presents parliament election campaign platform

The Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) on Monday is presenting its campaign program for the upcoming snap parliamentary election.

PAP Chairman—and tycoon MP—Gagik Tsarukyan is heading the electoral list of this political force.

The PAP will run in the early National Assembly vote with 169 candidates.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of the election, the National Assembly seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds, which are 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.