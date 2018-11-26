Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Talin town

The My Step alliance’s MP candidates, led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday are meeting with voters in Talin town, within the framework of campaigning for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

At 1:30pm, the My Step campaign team is scheduled to be in Maralik town, at 3pm—in Artik town, and at 5pm—in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.

Pashinyan has taken a leave to take part in the election campaign of this alliance.

Nikol Pashinyan, acting First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction Head Lena Nazaryan are the top three on the electoral list of My Step alliance.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of the election, the National Assembly seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds, which are 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.