Armenia ex-ruling party holds parliament election program presentation

YEREVAN. – Presentation of the snap parliamentary election platform of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is underway Monday at the headquarters of this political force.

The RPA have stated that they are the only true opposition in the country, and therefore the voters shall make a choice between the ruling My Step alliance and the RPA.

The Republicans say the rest of the political forces are just “pocket opposition.”

The RPA’s campaign poster is black and white—symbolizing the “black” and “white” political forces in the country.

And the campaign slogan of Armenia’s ex-ruling party is, “If you are concerned, choose Republican.”

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.