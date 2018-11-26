News
Bright Armenia Party starts election campaign
Bright Armenia Party starts election campaign
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Bright Armenia Party (BAP) candidates, MPs Mane Tandilyan and Gevorg Gorgisyan, on Monday are conducting election campaign in Nor Nork district of capital city Yerevan, along the lines of campaigning for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

BAP Chairman and MP Edmon Marukyan, who heads the electoral list of this political force, is campaigning in Syunik Province, with his political team.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds—which are 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.
