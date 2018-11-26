Armenia’s Orinats Yerkir starts parliament election campaign with march

YEREVAN. – The Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law) Party (RLP) on Monday started its campaigning for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia with a march from party headquarters to St. Anna Church in capital city Yerevan.

RLP Chairman Arthur Baghdasaryan heads the respective electoral list of this political force, while party officials Heghine Bisharyan and Mher Shahgeldyan are second and third, respectively, on this list.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.