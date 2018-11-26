Elon Musk wants to visit Mars on SpaceX rocket

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is considering moving to Mars, and gives himself a 70% chance of doing so, NDTV reported.

According to him, a similar expedition involving new multi-purpose launch vehicles developed by SpaceX will be possible in seven years, and the cost of a ticket for one space tourist will not exceed several hundred thousand dollars.

"We've recently made a number of breakthroughs that I... am just really fired up about," he said. "I'm talking about moving there.”

"Your probability of dying on Mars is much higher than on Earth," he said, adding "There's a good chance of death. There's lots of people who climb mountains. People die on Mount Everest all the time.”