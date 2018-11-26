News
“Citizen’s Decision” Social Democratic Party holds parliament election campaign in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The “Citizen’s Decision” Social Democratic Party on Monday is conducting an election campaign at Mashtots Park in capital city Yerevan, within the framework of campaigning for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

Suren Sahakyan, Artak Kirakosyan, and Ruzanna Torozyan are the top three on the electoral list of this newly-formed political force.

The “Citizen’s Decision” party members are primarily former civil activists, and it is no coincidence that they have kicked off their election campaign from Mashtots Park for which they had fought several years ago.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds—which are 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.
