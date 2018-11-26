Sasna Tsrer Party kicks off Armenia election campaign with press conference outside parliament building

YEREVAN. – The Sasna Tsrer Party on Monday kicked off its campaigning for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia with a press conference outside the National Assembly (NA) building.

Party official Varuzhan Avetisyan, political scientist Stepan Grigoryan, and party official Garegin Chugaszyan are the top three on the respective 174-name electoral list of this recently formed political force.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap NA election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds—which are 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.