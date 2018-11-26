National Progress Party proposes abolishing parliamentary immunity in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The newly formed National Progress Party will run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia with the slogan, “New situation, new solutions.”

During Monday’s press conference, and presenting the items that are on the election program of this political force, MP candidate Hayk Paytyan—who has been nominated by the National Progress Party—pointed to resolving the matter of resettlement of people in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), forming of the middle class in Armenia, and achieving a revolutionary progress in the country in education.

And for her part, Lusine Haroyan, who heads the nationwide electoral list of the National Progress Party, announced that if they are elected into parliament, they will see to it that the institute of parliamentary immunity be abolished.

“The MP who doesn’t participate in lawmaking activities, [who] is unnecessarily absent from [parliament] sessions shall be recalled,” she said, in particular.

To note, the National Progress Party is the sole political force whose electoral list is headed by a woman.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.