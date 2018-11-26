News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 26
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
National Progress Party proposes abolishing parliamentary immunity in Armenia
National Progress Party proposes abolishing parliamentary immunity in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The newly formed National Progress Party will run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia with the slogan, “New situation, new solutions.”

During Monday’s press conference, and presenting the items that are on the election program of this political force, MP candidate Hayk Paytyan—who has been nominated by the National Progress Party—pointed to resolving the matter of resettlement of people in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), forming of the middle class in Armenia, and achieving a revolutionary progress in the country in education.

And for her part, Lusine Haroyan, who heads the nationwide electoral list of the National Progress Party, announced that if they are elected into parliament, they will see to it that the institute of parliamentary immunity be abolished.

“The MP who doesn’t participate in lawmaking activities, [who] is unnecessarily absent from [parliament] sessions shall be recalled,” she said, in particular.

To note, the National Progress Party is the sole political force whose electoral list is headed by a woman.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-ruling party holds parliament election program presentation
The RPA have stated that they are the only true opposition in the country…
 Sasna Tsrer: Transitional parliament will be elected on December 9
He said the National Assembly has to complete its mission during two years...
 Armenia’s Orinats Yerkir starts parliament election campaign with march
From party headquarters to St. Anna Church in capital city Yerevan…
 Sasna Tsrer Party kicks off Armenia election campaign with press conference outside parliament building
There are 174 MP candidates on the respective electoral list of this recently formed political force…
 “Citizen’s Decision” Social Democratic Party holds parliament election campaign in Yerevan
The members of this newly-formed political force are primarily former civil activists…
 Bright Armenia Party starts election campaign
For the upcoming snap parliamentary vote…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news