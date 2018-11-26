News
Monday
November 26
News
Monday
November 26
Acting PM: Armenia will become industrial country in 2019
Acting PM: Armenia will become industrial country in 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

We will take measures so that Armenia becomes an industrial country.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday stated the aforesaid during My Step alliance’s snap parliamentary election campaign in Talin town.

He stressed that the most important social class in the country was the working class.

“New plants—where there will be 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 workers—shall be opened in our country; and today, several such projects are being discussed,” he noted. “In the history of independent Armenia, the first plant which will manufacture household appliances (…) will open in December.”

The acting PM highlighted that if everything went as planned, “the image of our country’s economy will change in 2019, because in 2019, our country will take huge and major steps on the road to becoming an industrial country.”

Pashinyan added that a sugar factory will be opened soon in Sevan town.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
